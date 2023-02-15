Kia, Hyundai offer fix after TikTok car theft trend
Kia and Hyundai have offered car owners steering wheel locks and a software upgrade after TikTok videos popularised how to easily steal their cars.
"Kia Boyz" trended last year with videos showing thieves breaking into the cars and taking them for joyrides.
The models don't have an electric mobiliser and use a turn-key instead of push-button ignition - so thieves had been using USB cables to hotwire cars.
US authorities said they had a seen a spike in car thefts due to the trend.
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said these had caused at least eight deaths and 14 crashes in the country last year.
On Tuesday, the South Korean carmakers released a free "software patch" that will require the key in the ignition before the engine can be turned on. The software also extends the car's alarm from 30 seconds to one minute.
US authorities said more than eight million cars would be able to get the patch, which apply to 2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia models.
Kia said in a statement that it was also offering steering wheel locks to owners of affected models.
Videos showing the theft, or those of victims recovering their damaged cars, have received over 70 million views on TikTok.
The social media giant has said it "does not condone this behaviour which violates our policies and will be removed if found on our platform."
Last year, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle authorities reported a dramatic rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars following the TikTok trend.
Seattle city authorities have also sued the car manufacturers, accusing them of failing to install ant-theft technology.