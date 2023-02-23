The Koreas' DMZ: Once a bloodshed scene, now a wildlife sanctuary

Free travel between the two Koreas became impossible after the military demarcation line was drawn on 27 July 1953. The DMZ crosses the middle of the Korean Peninsula, spanning a total width of 4km (2.4mi), and is about 2km (1.2mi) each from the north and the south. At 907sq km (305sq mi), the DMZ is about 1.5 times the size of Seoul and almost twice the size of New York City.