Four held after model Abby Choi's dismembered body found
Four people have been arrested after the dismembered body of a model and influencer was found at a house in a Hong Kong village.
Abby Choi was first reported missing on Wednesday and grisly details about her death have now been released by police.
Her 28-year-old ex-husband was arrested over the murder on Saturday while trying to leave the city by boat, police said.
The man's parents and elder brother were arrested a day earlier.
This story contains details some readers may find distressing.
Ms Choi's remains were found in a fridge in a house in Lung Mei village - roughly 27km (17 miles) from where she was last seen in Kowloon City on Tuesday.
"We believe the victim and her ex-husband's family had many financial disputes involving huge sums," police superintendent Alan Chung was quoted by news agency AFP as saying.
"Someone was dissatisfied with how the victim handled her assets, which became a motive to kill."
Police said that two pots of stew believed to contain human tissue had been found in the house and that they were still searching for some of her body parts.
Police divers resurfaced from their first catchment pool search at the Junk Bay Chinese Permanent Cemetery for murder victim Choi Tin-fung's dismembered body parts on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/jqpzHH0aRU— Jess Ma (@mwkjess) February 25, 2023
"A meat slicer, an electric saw and some clothing in suspected connection with the case were seized at the scene," police said in a statement.
Choi had recently appeared on the cover of L'Officiel Monaco - a fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine - and is reported to have been a well-known socialite in Hong Kong.