Myanmar military airstrike kills at least 53 - witnesses

Residents uploaded video showing scenes of appalling carnage, with dismembered bodies lying on the ground and several buildings on fire. "Please call out if you are still alive, we are coming to help you," they can he heard shouting as they walked through Pa Zi Gyi looking for victims of the attack. They said that they tried to count the bodies, but that this was difficult because so many were in pieces, scattered among shredded clothing and burned motorbikes.