Imran Khan: Ex-PM arrested outside court in Pakistan
- Published
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested outside the High Court in the capital Islamabad.
Mr Khan was appearing in court on charges of corruption, which he says are politically motivated.
Footage showed paramilitary forces in armoured personnel carriers detaining Mr Khan after he entered the court compound, before driving him away.
He was ousted as PM in April last year and has been campaigning for early elections since then.
General elections are due to be held later this year.
Dozen of cases have been brought against Mr Khan since he was ousted from power.
Last November he survived a gun attack on his convoy while holding a protest march.
On Monday, the military warned him against making "baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.