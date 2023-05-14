Cyclone Mocha: Intense cyclone hits Bangladesh and Myanmar coast
A powerful cyclone has hit the coastlines of Bangladesh and Myanmar after intensifying into the equivalent of a category-five storm.
Cyclone Mocha is predicted to bring winds of up to 170kph (106mph), which could result in dangerous flooding to land around the Bay of Bengal.
There are fears it may hit the world's largest refugee camp, Cox's Bazar, where nearly one million people live.
Around 500,000 people have been evacuated to safer areas.
Previously, forecasters warned Cyclone Mocha could be the most powerful storm seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades.
In preparation nearby airports have been shut, fishermen have been told to suspend their work and 1,500 shelters have been set up as people from vulnerable areas are moved to safer spots.
Cyclone Mocha is predicted to bring a deluge of rain, which can trigger landslides - a serious danger for those who reside in hillside camps, where landslips are a regular phenomenon.
Particular concerns have been expressed for the many Rohingya refugees living in makeshift homes in the the camps of Cox's Bazaar and people on the western coast of Myanmar.