Climate change: The record summer that scorched Asia

One example of a low budget plan that has seen some success is one developed by the western Indian city of Ahmedabad in 2013, after experiencing a devastating heatwave that killed 1,344 people. Authorities used white paint on the tin and asbestos roofs of the homes of migrant slums to cool them. They make up a quarter of the city's households. Public parks are also kept unlocked throughout the day for street stall owners and construction workers to find shade. Other Indian cities have since tried replicating this plan.