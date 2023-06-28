Thai court acquits five charged with blocking Queen's convoy
- Published
A court in Thailand has acquitted five anti-government protesters charged with attempted violence against the Queen.
The case stems from pro-democracy protests in 2020, when a motorcade carrying Queen Suthida was blocked by demonstrators in the capital Bangkok.
The court found the defendants had not intended to impede the royal convoy as it passed through the rally.
Thailand's constitution enshrines reverence of the monarchy, criticism of which is punishable by long jail terms.
A controversial lese majeste law forbids insulting the monarchy and is among the strictest in the world. Anyone found in breach of the law could face up to 15 years in prison.
Critics say the military-backed government uses the law to clamp down on free speech, and the United Nations has repeatedly called on Thailand to amend it.
The youth-led demonstrations, which continued into 2021, saw young activists, for the first time, demanding a series of royal reforms, including amendments to the lese majeste law.
The defendants had been indicted under a separate, little-used law which forbids attempted violence against senior royals, and carries a minimum sentence of 16 years in jail.
More serious breaches of this law can result in life imprisonment or a death sentence.
Prosecutors alleged that the protesters had knowledge that the royal motorcade carrying the Queen was going to pass through the area, and had intentionally broken away from the demonstrations to block its route.
They were indicted under article 110 of Thailand's criminal code which prohibits anyone from harming the liberty of the Queen, the heir apparent or the regent.
However, Bangkok's Criminal Court concluded that no clear announcement had been made to the public about a motorcade in the area prior to its arrival, and it's unlikely the protesters would have known.
Speaking to Reuters news agency after the verdict, one of the activists Bunkueanun Paothong said: "I'm really glad... we've been fighting this and insisting on our innocence."