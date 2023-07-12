Missing German man's remains found in Thailand freezer
Thai authorities have found the dismembered body of a missing German businessman in a freezer.
The search for Hans-Peter Mack, 62, reached a tragic end on Monday night as police located his remains in a garbage bag at a rented house in Nong Prue, a city in southern Thailand.
Two German suspects have been arrested.
Mack, a property broker who lived with his Thai wife in the eastern city of Pattaya, had been missing since 4 July.
Police say the two suspects conspired to murder Mack, then transported and concealed his body.
Mack was last seen in his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, according to a missing-person notice put up by his family, who offered 3mn baht (£66,000; $128,000) for information on his whereabouts.
The car was found on Sunday in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue, reports say.
Along with the body, investigators discovered a cordless chainsaw, a pair of hedge clippers, and rolls of plastic, according to footage aired on Thai television channels.
Police also found traces of what is believed to be a cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel and other areas of the car.
Police Major General Theerachai Chamnanmor told The Bangkok Post the discoveries suggested"intention to destroy evidence".
Nong Prue police chief Tawee Kudthalaeng said authorities also discovered that a large amount of money was missing from Mack's bank account.
He added that Mack's remains were later found by using CCTV footage from the area, but did not elaborate.
The local broadcaster reported that Mack's wife had called him after he did not show up for their lunch appointment on 4 July.
She received a text message claiming he would call back. At about 10pm that night, she received another text saying that he was still with a client.
But Mack's wife told Thai media that Mack had never texted her in their five-year relationship.