US national held in North Korea - UN body
- Published
A US national has been detained in North Korea after crossing the border, a UN body says.
The United Nations Command, which operates the Demilitarised Zone and joint security area (JSA) that separates north and South Korea, said the man did not have authorisation.
"A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident"
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.