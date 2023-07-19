Deadly shooting in Auckland hours before Women's World Cup
A shooting has left two people dead at a construction site in the central business district of Auckland, New Zealand, police say.
Six other people, including police officers, were injured and the gunman is also dead after the incident which came at 07:22 (19:22 GMT).
The shooting happened hours before the city is due to host the Fifa Women's World Cup opening match.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the tournament would go ahead as planned.
He added that the public could be assured police had neutralised the threat and there was no ongoing risk after the incident on Queen Street.
Mr Hipkins said there was no identified political or ideological motive behind the attack and it was not being considered an act of terrorism.
He said the offender had been armed with a pump-action shotgun.
Mr Hipkins thanked "the brave men and women of the New Zealand police who ran into the gunfire, straight into harm's way, in order to save the lives of others".
"These kinds of situations move fast and the actions of those who risk their lives to save others are nothing short of heroic," he said.
All Fifa personnel and football teams are safe and have been accounted for, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said.
The opening match is to be held between New Zealand and Norway in the city's Eden Park.
Earlier, the mayor warned people should stay home and avoid travelling into the city. Mr Brown said it was a "dreadful thing to happen" in his city.
Police say they heard reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the construction site, and the gunman moved through the building and continued to fire.
The man then went into a lift shaft and police attempted to engage with him.
Further shots were fired by the man and he was found dead a short time later, police say.
They add that the incident is not viewed as a national security risk.
Following the shooting there was a large armed police presence in the central business district not far from the waterfront and the fan park.