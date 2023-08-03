Stabbing 'rampage' leaves 13 injured in South Korea
At least 13 people have been injured in an attack by a man close to the South Korean capital, Seoul.
The incident happened near a subway station in the commuter town of Seongnam just before 18:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Thursday.
Some people were stabbed, while others were reportedly hit by a car the attacker was driving.
The suspect was later arrested at the scene. The motivation for the attack is unclear.
Local media described the attack as a "rampage".
It comes nearly two weeks after another rare stabbing in Seoul. One person was killed and three others were injured.
This news story is being updated