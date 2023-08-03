Stabbing 'rampage' leaves 13 injured in South Korea

People stand outside Seohyeon station, near where the attack took placeyunseon
The attack took place near Seohyeon station, southeast of Seoul

At least 13 people have been injured in an attack by a man close to the South Korean capital, Seoul.

The incident happened near a subway station in the commuter town of Seongnam just before 18:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on Thursday.

Some people were stabbed, while others were reportedly hit by a car the attacker was driving.

The suspect was later arrested at the scene. The motivation for the attack is unclear.

Local media described the attack as a "rampage".

It comes nearly two weeks after another rare stabbing in Seoul. One person was killed and three others were injured.

This news story is being updated

