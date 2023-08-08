Pakistan: Imran Khan's supporters are silenced but determined

Pakistan's governing party and the army have pointed to the lack of protest over Mr Khan's arrest as a sign that the former PM no longer enjoys the support of the people. But his Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) party and supporters say they have been forced into silence by a swift crackdown. The BBC also understands that media outlets were told not to cover PTI's activities or even mention Mr Khan's name on air following the mass protests in May.