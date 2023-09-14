Kim Jong Un: The US wants to engage North Korea but doesn't know how

"He was surprised that his arsenal wasn't enough in 2018 and 2019 to compel the US to make a deal. He has used the time during the three years of Covid isolation to recalibrate and build up an arsenal that he believes will put him in a better position and give him better leverage. And he may be waiting to see what happens with the next US election in the chance President Trump — with whom he has a strong rapport — may be back in the White House."