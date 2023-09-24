The shadowy Chinese firm that owns chunks of Cambodia

"They did not respond to these points," programme director Ling Ji told the BBC. "They just insisted that they had followed all relevant laws and regulations. They don't see the problem. This has a very bad effect on China's image. Many countries will think that Chinese companies are here just to plunder resources. Chinese companies do not have the awareness or ability to handle local grievances in other countries, because in China these are always dealt with by the local government. Overseas, it is very different. This is still a learning process for them."