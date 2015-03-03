China media: Two sessions
Papers praise China's "consultative democracy" as officials participate in the country's annual parliamentary sessions.
Dubbed the two sessions, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which is the country's top national advisory body, opened on Tuesday, and the meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), the top legislative body, will begin on Thursday.
The sessions, attended by thousands of officials and business leaders, will discuss various issues, including the economic reforms process and this year's targets.
"It is also an opportunity for the world to watch the oriental country," says the Xinhua News Agency.
The agency points out that top officials will unveil the country's 2015 GDP growth target and the defence budget.
It adds that the sessions will also shed light on how Chinese lawmakers respond to regional territorial disputes and other global issues, including the Ukraine crisis and Korean peninsula issue.
The People's Daily says the Tuesday meeting is an important platform for "democratic expressions" as "representatives of the people" come together to provide suggestions to issues concerning the people.
"Democracy is not an ornament, it is not used for display... we must insist that we remain united. This is the most important essence of political consultative democracy," says the front-page editorial.
Another commentary in the daily adds that the "two sessions" will "fully exhibit to the world a form of democracy with 'Chinese characteristics' and will "contribute to the development of political and civilisation of mankind with Chinese wisdom".
According to the Global Times, a total of 945 proposals and ideas were submitted on Monday.
Xu Yaotong, a professor with the Chinese Academy of Governance, tells the paper that the members of the CPPCC "are becoming more active in drafting proposals and participating in social and political affairs".
"The role of the CPPCC has been emphasised by the government and the members' proposals have received more attention," says the pundit.
'Separatist agenda'
Meanwhile, papers also shine a spotlight on the government's anti-corruption efforts.
An opinion piece in the Beijing Times anticipates that the fight against corruption will continue to be one of the main themes of the meetings.
Echoing similar views, the Beijing News describes the upcoming meetings as "a cleaner one" because several corrupt officials have been arrested or suspended since last year.
And finally, papers warn protesters in Hong Kong against promoting "separatist agenda" after clashes broke out on Sunday in a suburban town near the border with China.
The protesters were angry with the so-called parallel traders from China for exploiting visa rules to buy goods in Hong Kong to sell at a profit across the border.
The China Daily says the protesters were seeking independence for Hong Kong "under the guise" of the protests against the traders.
"These moves, apparently designed to foster hatred between locals and mainland residents, appear to be part of a separatist agenda promoting the illusionary idea of 'Hong Kong's independence'," notes the editorial.
However, it states that such an attempt will be "futile" as it will "only lead the city to a political and economic dead-end".
Noting that the "anti-parallel trading" protests have turned into an anti-mainlanders campaign, the overseas edition of the People's Daily warns that Hong Kong will face "long-term economic consequences" if the city continues to display hostility towards mainland tourists.
