The Canadian national was sentenced to death by the court in the north-eastern city of Dalian

China's court has sentenced a Canadian man to death for drug smuggling - a verdict likely to reignite a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg had been given a 15-year jail term in 2016, but after an appeal in 2018 a court said the sentence was too lenient.

That ruling came shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a top official at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Last December, she was granted a C$10m (£6m; $7.4m) bail.

Ms Meng, 46, is the daughter of Huawei's founder and her detention has angered China and soured its relations with both Canada and the US.

China has since detained two Canadian nationals, accusing them of endangering national security.