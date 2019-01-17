Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows police raiding homes in Boshe village

The former Communist Party chief of a Chinese village once notorious for its drug production has been executed, Chinese state media report.

Chinese media have described him as the "godfather of the village" who protected all its drug makers.

About 20% of the village's households had been involved in drug production and trafficking, officials say.

Boshe, in the southern province of Guangdong, used to supply over one-third of the country's crystal meth.

Cai Dongjia was the area's most senior official.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Chinese elite paramilitary police seized three tonnes of crystal meth during the 2013 raid

He was caught as part of a large raid launched by Chinese elite paramilitary police in December 2013.

Over 3,000 police officers raided the village early in the morning, seizing three tonnes of crystal meth and capturing more than 180 suspects, including Cai.

Police also uncovered more than half a tonne of a different drug, ketamine.

After a trial in 2016, Cai was sentenced to death for smuggling and manufacturing drugs and covering for criminals.

He was found to have colluded with others to manufacture 180kg (400lbs) of crystal meth and offered bribes in attempts to free his accomplices who had been detained by police, state media reported.