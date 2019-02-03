In pictures: Rodrigo Duterte and Kim Jong-un impersonators cause a stir
It might look like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been out and about on the streets of Hong Kong, posing for pictures and toasting one another over a fried chicken dinner.
But, on closer inspection, it turns out the pair are in fact a couple of impersonators.
Meet the men who go by the names of Cresencio Extreme (a Mr Duterte lookalike), and Howard X (a Mr Kim double).
