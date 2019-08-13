Image copyright EPA Image caption Protesters held a mass sit-in inside the airport's departures lounge

Another day of pro-democracy protests has been held at Hong Kong International Airport, leading to flight disruptions and violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

Travellers arriving at the airport - one of the world's busiest - hoping to catch flights were met with blocked check-in desks, mass sit-ins and, later in the day, riot police.

Protesters appeared to use luggage trolleys to build barriers, preventing people from reaching their flights.

Some protesters wore eye bandages in solidarity with an injured protester, and held banners criticising the deepening crackdown.

Others held signs apologising to passengers for the inconvenience caused.

But travellers appeared to get irate, as they struggled to reach their flights on time. Below, a woman attempts to pass her luggage on to security.

Hong Kong airport officials eventually announced that all check-ins would be suspended.

Just before midnight local time (17:00 GMT) riot police stormed the airport.

They were pictured using tear gas and batons in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

