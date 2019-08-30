Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joshua Wong is a prominent pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been arrested in Hong Kong, according to a statement by the political party he co-founded.

The Demosisto party said he had been "forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street" while walking to a train station at around 07:30 local time (23:30 GMT Thursday).

He was then taken to police headquarters in Wan Chai, his party said.

Police have not yet commented.

The activist's arrest comes a day ahead of a planned demonstration which has not received police approval.

Demosisto added that he faces three charges, but it is not yet clear what they are.

Police said on Wednesday that some 900 people have been arrested since protests began in early June, triggered by a controversial extradition bill.

With the bill now suspended, the rallies have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement demanding democratic reform and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

While the protests have been characterised as leaderless, Joshua Wong is a figurehead for many due to his leading role in the 2014 rallies known as Hong Kong's "umbrella protests".

He became the poster boy for the city's resistance, as thousands marched demanding the right for Hong Kong to choose its own leader.

His latest arrest comes just weeks after he was released from prison in June, after serving time for his role in the Umbrella Movement.