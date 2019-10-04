Hong Kong's leader announces ban on face masks

Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam has used a colonial-era emergency law to ban face masks after months of angry protests.

The measure was announced on Friday, after the city saw widespread violence on 1 October, the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China.

