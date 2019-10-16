Image copyright AFP Image caption Carrie Lam left the assembly amid chaotic scenes

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was forced to suspended her annual policy address after being heckled in the city's parliament.

Opposition lawmakers disrupted the session by shouting and jeering from the beginning of her speech.

After a first interruption, the session briefly resumed to only be interrupted again. It was then adjourned a second time.

Hong Kong has experienced months of anti-government protests.

Parliament had resumed on Wednesday for the first time since it was stormed by protesters in July.

The assembly was expected to officially withdraw the extradition bill that sparked the protests.

As the city's chief executive was about to begin her speech, opposition lawmakers projected the slogan "Five demands - not one less" on the wall behind her.

Since the protests began in June, they have widened from rallies against the extradition bill to five key demands - including universal suffrage.

Ms Lam's interrupted speech came just hours after US lawmakers supported Hong Kong's protesters by passing a bill aimed at upholding human rights in the city.