A police ban on all mahjong parlours in a Chinese city has led to panic from people afraid they wouldn't be able to engage in the national pastime.

Police in Yushan in southeast China first announced the ban at the weekend saying it was to curb illegal gambling and "purify social conduct".

Many expressed shock and outrage calling the 144-tile game the "quintessence of Chinese culture".

Police then clarified that only unlicensed parlours would be shut.

It comes after several other cities also announced parlours encouraging gambling or harbouring gambling would be shut.

Mahjong is one of the most popular games in China, especially with older people.

While it does not have to be played with money, it is common for players to gamble with small amounts. A typical mahjong game could see players bet anywhere from $1 to $15.

'People can gamble with anything'

On 20 October, police in Yushan, a small county in China's southeast Jiangxi province, issued a statement announcing that all mahjong parlours in the county would be "closed" by 22 October.

Authorities said the ban would be enacted in an effort to "push forward the campaign against crimes and gangs... [to] solve the gambling and noise problem [and] purify social conduct".

Gambling is illegal in China but under Jiangxi province law, those who engage in "win-loss entertainments such as mahjong and poker involving a small amount of money... shall not be punished".

However, the law adds that people who "[gamble] money of more than 200 yuan ($28; £21)" could be subject to punishment.

It wasn't long before the backlash kicked in.

Some people pointed out that while China does face a widespread problem of illegal gambling dens, many mahjong parlours are in fact, legally operated with licenses.

Another commenter on social media site Weibo said: "Not all people play mahjong for gambling," according to state media ECNS.

"My grandparents play mahjong as part of their daily entertainment".

Others said it was "lazy" solution by the government in an attempt to curtail illegal gambling.

"Mahjong [itself] is not a problem. People can gamble with anything," said one comment on Weibo.

Just one day after they made the announcement, Yushan authorities revised their statement, saying licensed mahjong parlours would not be affected.

They also clarified that the ban was meant to target places that encouraged "illegal gambling".

Several other cities in Jiangxi have also banned mahjong in recent days, but had made it clear in their announcements that registered mahjong parlours would not be affected.

