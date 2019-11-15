Image copyright AFP Image caption Hong Kong has seen an escalation in violence this week

A man has died in Hong Kong after being struck in the head during clashes between pro-democracy protesters and government supporters.

Officials said the man was on a lunch break from his job as a cleaner when he was hit in the head by "hard objects hurled by masked rioters".

The incident came less than a week after a student died after falling from a building during a police operation.

Hong Kong has been dogged by more than five months of political unrest.

In a statement on Thursday, Hong Kong's government said it was "saddened" by the death of the man, who was described as an outsourced worker of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD).

Video purported to be of the incident shows protesters and government supporters throwing bricks at each other before the man falls to the ground after being struck in the head.

The FEHD said the clashes took place on Wednesday and the man, reportedly aged 70, died at hospital the following day.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

Last Friday 22-year-old student protester Alex Chow died after falling from the ledge of a car park during a police operation to clear the area. Reports say he was trying to get away from tear gas.

Hong Kong has seen an escalation in violence this week, with intense street battles, violent clashes at universities and flashmob lunchtime protests.

On Monday, a police officer shot an activist in the torso with a live bullet and a pro-government supporter was set on fire by protesters.

Why are there protests in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong is part of China but as a former British colony it has some autonomy and people have more rights.

The protests started in June against plans to allow extradition to the mainland - which many feared would undermine the city's freedoms.

The bill was withdrawn in September but demonstrations continued and now call for full democracy and an inquiry into police behaviour.

Clashes between police and activists have become increasingly violent and in October the city banned all face masks.