Hong Kong protests: Aftermath of Polytechnic University siege

  • 26 November 2019

Images from inside Hong Kong's Polytechnic University show the aftermath of a week-long standoff between protesters and police.

The fight for control of the Polytechnic University has been one of the defining moments of nearly six months of anti-government protests in the territory.

Protesters barricaded themselves inside the campus almost two weeks ago. The authorities responded by sealing off the campus, trapping more than 1,000 inside. Over the past week, most protesters have either surrendered or escaped.

Belongings are left on a basketball court
On Tuesday, university officials spent several hours searching for anyone left. Below, a team including university management, security guards, councillors and the Hong Kong Red Cross walk through a canteen in search of any remaining protesters who may be hiding.

A team walk though a canteen kitchen at PolyU
Food was left cooking on a hob in the canteen kitchen.

Food left cooking on a hob is seen in the canteen kitchen at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Activists - some armed with bows and arrows - engaged in intense battles with the police during the siege. Other items found during the search included, below, a Molotov cocktail and a hammer left on the roof of a university building.

A Molotov cocktail and a hammer left on the roof of a university building
A disparate collection of items were found discarded inside buildings on the campus. Here, clothes could be seen strewn all over a bathroom floor.

Clothes are discarded in university bathrooms
Other items left behind by protesters included face masks...

Face masks are left on a table
...helmets and food left in one room...

Belongings such as helmets and food are left in a room
...and other belongings left in a dorm.

Belongings left in a dorm room in Hong Kong Polytechnic
Officials found only one woman lying exhausted on a couch, who refused to leave. Others might be in hiding, but it is thought unlikely that anyone else remains.

A shattered window at Poly U
