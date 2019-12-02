Image copyright Reuters Image caption Meng Wanzhou on her way to court in Vancouver in September, as part of her fight against extradition to the US

A Chinese Huawei executive who was arrested in Canada a year ago, and now cannot leave the country, has revealed details of her life on bail.

Meng Wanzhou - the chief financial officer and daughter of the company's founder - said she has time to "read a book from cover to cover... or carefully complete an oil painting".

Ms Meng was arrested in Vancouver airport at the request of the US.

Her experience contrasts with two Canadians detained in China afterwards.

Michael Spavor, a consultant with links to North Korea, and Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat who works for an NGO, are accused of spying - although Canada has called their detention "arbitrary".

They are being held in a detention centre and are allowed only infrequent visits from consular staff.

In April, it was reported they were being interrogated for between six to eight hours a day, and were sometimes subject to 24-hour artificial lighting.

In July, guards reportedly confiscated Mr Kovrig's reading glasses.

What has Meng Wanzhou said?

Ms Weng was granted bail 11 days after being detained.

In her open letter - published on the Huawei website - she said the applause in the public gallery after the court's decision "made her burst into tears".

As part of the bail conditions, Ms Meng was given an electronic tag, and a 23:00-06:00 curfew, but was allowed to travel around much of Vancouver.

"When I was in Shenzhen [in China], time used to pass by very quickly," Ms Meng wrote on Sunday night.

"I always felt like I was being stretched thin and that there was never enough time to get everything done."

Now, she wrote, time passes so slowly "I have enough time to read a book from cover to cover. I can take the time to discuss minutiae with my colleagues or to carefully complete an oil painting".

She also thanked her supporters, "the kindness of people here in Canada", and "the kindness of the correctional officers and inmates at the Alouette Correctional Center for Women" where she was detained.

Ms Meng is fighting extradition to the US, where she is wanted for a host of charges, including evading sanctions on Iran - something she and Huawei deny. Her case is due to be heard in January.

She made no comment on the allegations in the letter.

What is happening to Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Michael Spavor (L) and Michael Kovrig have been held since December

The two Canadians were detained in December, shortly after Ms Weng was detained.

Their detention led to a diplomatic and trade row, with China blocking tens millions of dollars' worth of Canadian pork and vegetable oil exports.

They were formally arrested in May, and can be held for up to 13-and-a-half-months before charges are filed, the Canadian government says.

In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of "using arbitrary detention as a tool to achieve political goals".

And last month, Canada's new foreign affairs minister told his Chinese counterpart the two men's case was his "absolute priority".

"In particular, I expressed my concern and the concern of all Canadians regarding the conditions of their detention," Francois-Philippe Champagne said.

But China has rejected accusations of arbitrary detention, saying the two Canadians had "engaged in suspected activities endangering national security".

China's ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, also accused Canada of "arbitrarily detaining [Meng Wanzhou], which violates her legitimate rights".

"These two cases they are very much different in nature," he said. "For those two Canadian citizens there is no arbitrary arrest at all."