Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters out in force

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tens of thousands are marching through Hong Kong

Tens of thousands of protesters are marching in Hong Kong.

For the first time since August, police have allowed a rally by the Civil Human Rights Front, one of the territory's largest pro-democracy groups.

Police said 11 people were arrested ahead of the rally in raids and that a handgun was seized.

The protests started in June over a controversial extradition bill, and have now evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations.

"I will fight for freedom until I die," said June, a 40-year-old mother.

In a statement on Saturday, the government called for calm and said it had "learned its lesson and will humbly listen to and accept criticism".

Anti-government protests have now gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory for more than six months.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Police say it uncovered a pistol during raids

Organisers of the rally, the Civil Human Rights Front, have said this is the government's last chance to meet their demands, which include an independent inquiry into the police's handling of the protests, an amnesty for those arrested, and free elections.

Clashes have become increasingly violent in recent months, raising the question of how the unrest can be stopped.

Police said a Glock semi-automatic pistol and 105 bullets were discovered during raids along with a haul of knives and firecrackers. It was said to be the first time that a handgun was found since the protests began.

The city has been relatively calm since pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory in local council elections two weeks ago.

Around 6,000 people have been arrested and hundreds injured, including police, since June.

What are the protests about?

Hong Kong's protests started in June against plans to allow extradition to mainland China.

Critics feared this could undermine judicial independence and endanger dissidents.

The bill was withdrawn in September but protests continued.

Until 1997, Hong Kong was ruled by Britain as a colony but then returned to China. Under the "one country, two systems" arrangement, it has some autonomy, and its people have more rights.