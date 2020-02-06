Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The baby's mother tested positive for the virus before she gave birth

A Chinese newborn has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus just 30 hours after birth, the youngest case recorded so far, state media said.

The baby was born on 2 February in a local hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

The baby's mother tested positive before she gave birth. It is unclear how the disease was transmitted.

Only a handful of children have come down with the virus, which has killed 563 people and infected 28,018.

State media outlet Xinhua reported news of the infection late on Wednesday, adding the baby which weighed 3.25kg at birth was now in stable condition and has been put under observation.

A senior physician at the hospital's neonatal department told news site SCMP that the case was a signal that "we should be concerned about the possible new transmission route of the virus".

The virus has spread overseas, with 25 nations confirming a total of 191 cases, although there has so far been only two death outside mainland China.

The coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms usually start with a fever, followed by a dry cough. Most people infected are likely to fully recover - just as they would from a flu.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a global health emergency. Its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday appealed for $675m (£520m) to fund a three-month response plan.