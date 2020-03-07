About 70 people are trapped after a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, officials say.

At least 23 people have been pulled from the rubble of the Xinjia Hotel, according to local media.

Videos posted online show emergency workers combing through the building's wreckage in the southern province of Fujian.

It is not clear what caused the collapse, which happened shortly after 19:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

Reports say the hotel was being used as a quarantine facility for people who had close contact with coronavirus patients.