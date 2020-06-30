Image copyright AFP

People in Hong Kong face the possibility of life behind bars for breaking a controversial new security law imposed by China.

The details of the law, which criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces, were published after it had been signed.

Critics say the new law effectively curtails protest and freedom of speech.

It was brought in by Beijing following increasing unrest and a widening pro-democracy movement.

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, defended the law, saying it filled a "gaping hole" in national security. Earlier, the Beijing-backed politician admitted she had not seen the draft.

The UK, EU and Nato have all expressed concern and anger, while pro-democracy groups have started to disband.

It has emerged that breaking the law carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, with the maximum being life, under details that came out at about 23:00 local time (16:00 BST). Those found guilty will not be allowed to stand for public office.

It was also revealed that Beijing would establish a new security office in Hong Kong, with its own law enforcement personnel - neither of which would come under the local authority's jurisdiction.

China says it will take over prosecution in cases which are considered "very serious".

The law, which came into effect on Tuesday, will also apply to non-permanent residents.