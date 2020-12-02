China #MeToo: Court to hear landmark case of intern versus TV star

In the 3,000-word essay, the then 25-year-old recalled a 2014 experience where she alleged that while interning at China's state broadcaster CCTV that year, one of the country's most high-profile TV hosts Zhu Jun sexually harassed her. Xianzi alleged that she did complain to the local police, but claims they told her to drop the accusation because Mr Zhu was a prominent TV host and his "positive impact" on society should make her think twice.