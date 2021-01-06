National security law: Mass arrests in Hong Kong 'over primary vote'
- Published
About 50 pro-democracy lawmakers and activists have been arrested in Hong Kong under the controversial national security law.
The Democratic Party's Facebook page said the arrests were related to an independently organised primary vote last year to select democratic candidates for a legislature election.
Leader Carrie Lam had warned at the time it would amount to subversion.
Beijing imposed the law on the former British colony in June last year.
The wave of arrests is the biggest crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition under the new legislation. It includes several well-known opposition figures from both the Democratic Party and the Civic Party.
An alliance of opposition parties ran independently organised primaries in July to determine which of their candidates would have the best chances in September's election for the Legislative Council, Hong Kong's parliament. The September election was later postponed, with officials citing concerns over the pandemic as the reason for the delay.
The security law punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.
It has been widely criticised by rights groups and Western nations as effectively curtailing dissent.
The Chinese government defends the law, saying it will help return stability to the territory, which has been shaken by pro-democracy protests, and bring it more into line with the Chinese mainland.
After it law was introduced, a number of pro-democracy groups disbanded out of fears for their safety.