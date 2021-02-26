China celebrates colourful Lantern Festival
- Published
Related Topics
Villages and cities all over China have been transformed into a sea of bright light to mark the end of Chinese New Year celebrations.
The Lantern Festival comes two weeks after Chinese New Year's day, which was on 12 February.
It is a time for family reunions and visits to crowded lantern-lighting shows and some riddle-solving.
But last year's festivities were muted because of the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
All images copyright.