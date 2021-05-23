China race: Severe weather kills cross-country runners
- Published
At least 20 people have died in north-western China as extreme weather struck a cross-country mountain race.
On Saturday high winds and freezing rain hit participants in the 100km (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest, a tourist site in Gansu province, state-run media reported.
The race was halted when some of the 172 runners went missing, Xinhua news agency said.
The bodies were found by search-and-rescue teams on Sunday.
Temperatures plummeted in the mountainous area overnight, making the search more difficult, according to Xinhua.
Yellow River Stone Forest is a rugged, 50 sq km (20 sq mile) area featuring spectacular stone pillars.