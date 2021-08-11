Michael Spavor: Canadian jailed for 11 years in China on spying charges
A court in the Chinese city of Dandong has sentenced a Canadian citizen to 11 years on charges of spying.
Michael Spavor has been detained since 2018, after being arrested with fellow Canadian ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig.
The verdict will further test a strained relationship between the Canadian and Chinese governments.
It comes as an extradition battle involving Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei, is taking place on Canada.
In a statement published on Wednesday, the Dandong court said: "For the crime of spying and illegal provision of state secrets abroad [Spavor] has been sentenced to 11 years in jail, confiscation of 50,000 yuan ($7715: £557) worth of personal property and deportation."
It's not yet clear when the deportation will take place.
China had separately on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Canadian citizen who was found guilty of drug smuggling - upholding his death sentence.