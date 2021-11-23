Hong Kong: Pro-democracy activist Tony Chung jailed under security law
- Published
A student activist in Hong Kong has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for arguing that the territory should pursue independence.
Tony Chung was arrested and tried under the strict new national security laws imposed by Beijing last year.
He had already pleaded guilty to charges of secession and money laundering, but maintains that he has "nothing to be ashamed of".
The 20-year-old is the youngest person convicted under the laws to date.
The charges related to his leadership of a small, fringe group called Studentlocalism which he established as a student. The group advocated for Hong Kong's independence from China.
Previously a minority view, it became more prevalent during the pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019.
Chung was also charged for possession of pro-independence materials and over social media posts which had been made illegal by the national security law.
However, several of the posts dated back to before the security law took effect, undermining Hong Kong's pledge that the rules would not be imposed retrospectively.
Chung was arrested along with two other activists near the US consulate in October 2020 by plainclothes police. Supporters say that he was on his way to claim political asylum at the time.
Judge Stanley Chan said Chung "played an active role in promoting the independence of Hong Kong".
Johnny Patterson, policy director of the human rights organisation Hong Kong Watch, said in a statement that the decision was "disproportionate, draconian, and sets a dangerous precedent for other young Hong Kongers whose only crime is using social media to protest the dismantling of Hong Kong's freedoms".
"At 20 years old, Tony Chung is the youngest person to be sentenced under this draconian law. He will not be the last," he added.
China imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020 after bypassing the territory's legislature with the consent of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.
The controversial law reduces Hong Kong's judicial autonomy and makes it easier to punish demonstrators and activists. It criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Since it was introduced, more than 150 activists, journalists and pro-democracy politicians have been arrested under it, with around half of them charged, AFP reports.