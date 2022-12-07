China eases Covid quarantine and lockdown measures
China has announced that people with asymptomatic or mild Covid will be able to quarantine at home rather than in quarantine camps in a major easing of its zero-Covid policy.
Such cases will now be able to isolate at home and self-report test results.
The rule change comes just a week after civil protests against pandemic controls erupted across the nation.
Centralised quarantine was deeply unpopular because it separated families and saw people forced into facilities.
Videos all year have shown guards dragging people out of their homes, including viral footage from Hangzhou last week which showed a man fighting off officials.
It's the strongest sign yet that China is moving away from its zero-Covid policy and looking to "live with the virus", as is the case elsewhere in the world. This comes as the country is seeing its biggest wave of infections yet.
The downgrade also comes after China saw its biggest protests in decades in late November, with crowds taking to streets in several cities to criticise lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.
Protests in some places also escalated into direct criticism of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party - a significantly rare display of defiance given the country's intolerance for political dissent.
Since the mass protests on 24-26 November, Chinese authorities had already begun to tone down language around the dangers of Covid, and they have relaxed lockdown in some cities.