Abby Choi: Ex-husband charged in gruesome Hong Kong murder
- Published
Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi's ex-husband and former in-laws appeared in court after being charged in connection with her murder.
Those charged include her ex-husband Alex Kwong, Kwong's brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau.
Kwong's mother, 63, has been charged with obstructing the case. All of them were denied bail.
The 28-year-old was reported missing on Wednesday - the grisly details of her murder have shocked Hong Kong.
This story contains details some readers may find distressing.
Choi's head was found in a three-storey house in the rural Tai Po district on Sunday, days after her other body parts were found in the same location - roughly 27km (17 miles) from where she was last seen in Kowloon City on Tuesday.
A meat slicer and an electric saw were also found at the scene.
Police superintendent Alan Chung told AFP that it is believed Choi and her former in-laws had many financial disputes involving "huge sums".
Alex Kwong was arrested on Saturday while trying to leave the city by boat, police said. His parents and elder brother were detained a day earlier.
Choi had two children with Alex Kwong.
She had recently appeared on the cover of L'Officiel Monaco - a fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine - and is reported to have been a well-known socialite in Hong Kong.