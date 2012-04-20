Image copyright AP Image caption Security in and around Srinagar has been beefed up following the shooting

A police officer has been killed by an unknown gunman in Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.

An official told the BBC that a man carrying a pistol shot at Sukhpal Singh from close range. He died on his way to a hospital.

No separatist group has said it carried out the attack.

The Muslim-majority region has seen a separatist insurgency against Indian rule since 1989, although violence has declined in the last year.

As violence has subsided, tourist numbers to the once-popular region have again risen.

The region's tourism director, Farooq Ahmad, said he expects more than two million tourists over the coming summer months.

'Changing insurgency'

After this latest incident, police stations have been put on alert and officials have been warned to wear bulletproof gear.

The BBC's Srinagar correspondent, Riyaz Masroor, says such shootouts have happened in the past.

Last year, police arrested a local boy and claimed he was a "cop killer".

Police official AG Mir said the face of the insurgency in Kashmir has been changing.

"Groups and cells no longer exist," he said. "One militant can recruit boys for assassinations and other subversive acts."