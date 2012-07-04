Image copyright AFP Image caption Both countries say that they are eager to talk

Senior Indian and Pakistani diplomats are holding talks to bolster a fragile peace process.

Indian Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai and his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani are meeting in the Indian capital, Delhi.

Last month, the two sides held inconclusive talks over a maritime boundary dispute and the demilitarisation of a glacier.

Mr Jilani said ahead of the talks that he had been "mandated" by his leadership to move the peace process forward and was looking forward to a "very constructive" talks with his Indian counterpart.

"During our talks, we will discuss peace and security, Jammu and Kashmir and promotion of friendly exchanges," he was quoted as saying by India's state-run Doordarshan news channel.

And in April Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari held "friendly" talks with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on a rare visit to India.

Relations between the two countries have been gradually improving since peace talks were derailed after the Mumbai attacks in November 2008.