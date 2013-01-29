Image copyright AP Image caption Chakan da Bagh crossing was opened in 2006 to facilitate trade and travel between the divided Kashmiri families

India and Pakistan have resumed cross-border trade in the Jammu region more than a fortnight after ties were suspended following military tensions in Kashmir.

Six Pakistani trucks with food crossed over into India at the Chakan da Bagh point in Poonch district on Tuesday.

Cross-border travel was restored on Monday at Chakan da Bagh.

The border crossing was closed after a spate of deadly shootings in the disputed territory earlier this month.

But, a second crossing point in Kashmir Valley, at Uri, remained open after the clashes.

Normally about 25 trucks from both sides cross the Line of Control (LoC) - the de facto border which divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan - but on Tuesday, several Indian trucks were delayed by customs and could not travel to Pakistan, reports Binoo Joshi from Jammu.

The convoy of Pakistani trucks carrying vegetables, dried fruit, dates and other perishable food items, crossed the LoC just before noon, reported AFP.

Chakan da Bagh crossing was opened in 2006 to facilitate trade and travel between the divided Kashmiri families living along the LoC.

The violence plunged the neighbours into the worst crisis in relations since the Mumbai attacks of 2008, which were blamed on militants based in Pakistan.

The two armies agreed to "de-escalate" tensions along the LoC after a meeting of their chiefs of operations.

Both sides denied provoking the clashes in which two Indian and three Pakistani soldiers were killed.

Claimed by both countries, Kashmir has been a flashpoint for over 60 years and two wars have been fought over it. Exchanges of fire in the disputed area are not uncommon but rarely result in fatalities.