Shops and businesses are closed and public transport is off the roads in the valley

Normal life has been affected by a curfew in parts of Indian-administered Kashmir, a day after a protester was killed allegedly in firing by the army.

Police and paramilitary troops have been deployed in large numbers in the Kashmir Valley's main cities and other vulnerable areas, police said.

Tahir Rasool, 27, was killed on Tuesday while participating in a protest demonstration in the town of Baramulla.

The army said its soldiers had only fired warning shots in the air.

This, the army said, could not have caused his death.

Mr Rasool was killed when he joined a group of protesters who were demanding an inquiry into the death of a 26-year-old Kashmiri student who was recently found hanged in Hyderabad in southern India.

Authorities said the student had killed himself, but many in Kashmir have challenged the government version.

On Tuesday evening, demonstrations were held across the valley to protest against Mr Rasool's death and police registered a case against the army.

On Wednesday, shops and businesses remained closed and public transport stayed off the roads in the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir is India's only Muslim-majority state and has been the scene of a violent insurgency against Indian rule since 1989.