Image copyright AP Image caption India has deployed a large number of security forces in Kashmir

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir say they have killed a suspected militant in a gunfight.

Hilal Molvi, a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group, was wanted in connection with the killing of several civilians in the Pattan and Sopore areas of north Kashmir, they said.

Three policemen were also injured in Thursday's clash in Srinagar city.

The region has seen an armed insurgency against Indian rule since 1989, but violence has waned in recent months.

The Himalayan territory is claimed by both India and Pakistan in its entirety. India has a large security presence in Kashmir.

Police said they were informed that Hilal Molvi was at a house in the city's Fatehkadal area. They laid a cordon around it early on Thursday morning, reported the Press Trust of India.

The suspect fired at them and was killed in retaliatory fire, they said.