In pictures: India school meal death protests

In pictures: India school meal death protestsPublished17 July 2013SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, At least 22 children have died and dozens more fell sick with apparent food poisoning after eating lunch at a primary school in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.Image caption, The children were part of a free school feeding programme providing cooked meals to more than 120 million children across India.Image caption, Twenty-eight sick children were taken to hospitals in the nearby town of Chhapra and were later moved to the state capital of Patna.Image caption, Angry relatives joined dozens of demonstrators on the streets of Chhapra and Patna, demanding action against the officials responsible for the incident.Image caption, The protesters set fire to four police vehicles, and some shops and businesses closed for the day.Image caption, Officials say a preliminary investigation showed the food was contaminated with traces of phosphorous, a poisonous substance.Image caption, The children became sick after eating a meal of rice, lentils, soybeans and potatoes which was cooked in the school kitchen.Image caption, India's Mid-Day Meal programme - first introduced in the southern city of Chennai (Madras) in 1925 - was set up as a weapon to tackle hunger and illiteracy.Image caption, The quality of the meals has improved over the years, and varies from state to state. In Tamil Nadu, for example, a child receives a boiled egg every day of the week.