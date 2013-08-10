Image copyright AP Image caption The situation in Kishtwar was said to be tense after police clashed with protesters

Indian troops have fired warning shots to enforce a curfew in the Kashmiri town of Kishtwar.

On Friday, clashes between Muslims and Hindus in the town left two dead and more than 20 injured.

Violence reportedly erupted after Hindus objected to Muslims chanting anti-India slogans after prayers.

Tensions have risen since five Indian soldiers were killed on Tuesday close to the Line of Control which separates the disputed region.

Troops in armoured cars have been deployed to enforce a second day of curfew in Kishtwar, around 200km (120 miles) southeast of the region's main city Srinagar.

Several shops, two hotels and a gas station were set on fire in Friday's unrest, which saw Hindus and Muslims attack each other with firearms, stones and sticks.

Indian officials have blamed the Pakistani army for Tuesday's attack on Indian soldiers, an accusation which Pakistan vehemently denied.

Kashmir is claimed by both countries and has been a flashpoint for conflict for more than 60 years.

The two sides agreed a ceasefire along the Line of Control in November 2003.

But both have blamed each other for occasional firing across the line which has resulted in several soldiers and civilians being killed or wounded.

Thousands of people have been killed in Indian-administered Kashmir since a revolt against Indian rule erupted in 1989.