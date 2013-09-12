Image copyright AP Image caption After the shooting, local residents demanded the removal of the police camp.

A curfew has been imposed in parts of Indian-administered Kashmir after the killing of a man on Wednesday, allegedly by security forces.

The man was shot dead during a protest in the town of Shopian where tensions have run high ever since troops killed four people last Saturday.

Separatist groups also called a strike to protest against Wednesday's killing.

Security forces denied any role in the shooting, saying their troops were not even deployed in the area.

But residents claim that the protest, which took place near a police camp in Shopian, turned violent when paramilitary troops fired at protestors.

Reports say that afterwards, local residents hurled stones, shouted slogans and demanded that the police camp be removed.

Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has seen an armed insurgency against Indian rule since 1989.

In recent years violence in Kashmir has abated from its peak in the 1990s, but the causes of the insurgency are still far from resolved.

On Saturday renowned Indian conductor Zubin Mehta conducted a concert by the Bavarian State Orchestra in Srinagar.

Separatists protested, saying the concert was an attempt to legitimise Delhi's rule in the disputed region.