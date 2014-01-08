India's Aam Aadmi Party office attacked in Delhi
The office of Delhi's governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been vandalised by a mob protesting at remarks made by one of the party leaders on Kashmir.
The protesters, who said they belonged to a hardline Hindu group, attacked the office with bricks and stones.
They were angry at Prashant Bhushan's recent call for a referendum in Indian-administered Kashmir on whether the army should remain deployed there.
India has tens of thousands of troops stationed in the disputed territory.
The divided Himalayan region, which is also claimed by Pakistan, has been the scene of a violent insurgency against Indian rule for more than 20 years. Tens of thousands of people have been killed.
The anti-corruption AAP (Common Man's Party) is led by Arvind Kejriwal, a former civil servant-turned-activist who is now chief minister of Delhi.
A mob of 50 to 60 people attacked the party headquarters in the Kaushambi of Ghaziabad on the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
Reports said they broke flowerpots, doors and windowpanes. However, no one was injured in the attack.
"We have identified some people. There were some residents of Ghaziabad and the numbers of their cars have been noted. Action against them will be initiated soon," the Press Trust of India quoted senior superintendant of police Dharmendra Singh as saying.
He said policemen had now been deployed at the AAP office and Mr Kejriwal's nearby home.
Mr Kejriwal has so far refused to accept police protection at his home or office, saying he is against the culture of protecting VIPs.
Mr Singh said police would try again to convince him to change his mind on the issue of security.
Mr Bhushan's referendum comments has led to a political furore in India. Even his party has distanced itself from his views.