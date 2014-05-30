Image copyright AP Image caption There have been books written on Mr Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat state

India's PM Narendra Modi has opposed moves to include his life story in school text books, saying that "living individuals" should not be included.

Mr Modi led his BJP party to a landslide win in the recent election.

While he was chief minister of Gujarat state, there were several books and comics written about Mr Modi.

But recently states ruled by the BJP, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, said they wanted to include his life story in primary school text books.

"I am reading in the news that some states want to include Narendra Modi's life struggles as a part of their school curriculum," Mr Modi tweeted on Friday.

"I firmly believe that the life story of living individuals should not be included as a part of the school curriculum."

Mr Modi said India "has a rich history of several stalwarts who made India what it is today" and that "young minds should read about these greats and emulate them".

On Thursday, a Gujarat government minister said there were plans to introduce "all important chapters" of Mr Modi's life in school text books, according to media reports.

Earlier, the government of Madhya Pradesh said it had received suggestions to include a "life-sketch" of Mr Modi in text books to "inspire" students.