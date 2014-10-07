Image copyright Reuters Image caption Both India and Pakistan have accused each other of starting the latest hostilities

At least four Indian civilians have been wounded as India and Pakistan continued to exchange fire in the disputed Kashmir region a day after nine civilians were killed.

India accused Pakistan of shelling 40 border posts and 25 villages since Monday night.

Pakistan is yet to respond to the latest allegations.

This is being seen as one of the worst flare-ups since the 2003 ceasefire deal between the neighbours.

Kashmir, claimed by both countries in its entirety, has been a flashpoint for more than 60 years and the South Asian rivals have fought two wars and a limited conflict over the region.

On Monday, Delhi said five of its civilians died in firing from Pakistan, while Islamabad said four of its civilians died in firing from the Indian side.

The hostilities continued through the night into Tuesday but Indian officials said "the intensity of firing has been very low compared to the previous night".

"Pakistan forces fired at 40 Indian army posts early on Tuesday," Reuters quoted Uttam Chand, a police official, as saying. "Indian forces retaliated with gunfire and mortar bombs," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan accused India of starting the latest round of hostilities and Pakistan's foreign ministry said it had lodged a protest with Indian diplomats over the killings of its civilians.

In August India cancelled talks with Pakistan after accusing it of interfering in its internal affairs.

Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first speech at the UN, said he wanted peace talks with Pakistan but insisted it must create an "appropriate atmosphere".